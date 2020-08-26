Siddiq on face mask advice in English secondary schools
The government must give “clearer guidance” on students wearing face masks in English schools and “not pass the buck to head teachers”, the shadow education minister has said.
Tulip Siddiq said Labour backed wearing masks in communal areas, with them provided by the government.
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire asked why the party had only called for facemasks in English schools on Tuesday, hours before the government changed its advice on coverings for older pupils.
