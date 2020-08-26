Boris Johnson on pupils wearing face masks in classrooms
Boris Johnson has said face coverings should be worn "outside the classroom" in secondary schools in hotspot areas.
Visiting Leicestershire, where schools have reopened ahead of most of England, the prime minister said: "You can't teach with face coverings and you can't expect people to learn with face coverings."
Students must go back to lesson as they have “lost too much time out of school”, he added.
