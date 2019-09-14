BBC Proms: Boris Johnson on instrumental Rule Britannia
Brits must stop "this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness” Boris Johnson has said, as it emerged the BBC intends to makes changes to the Proms.
The prime minister was reacting to plans to have orchestral versions of Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory.
He also said "they’re trying to restrain me from saying this” but did not identify who was trying to stop him having his say.
