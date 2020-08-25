Labour's Kate Green on Ofqual's Sally Collier resigning
Ofqual has “questions to answer” but ministers were responsible for the exams confusion in England, the shadow education secretary says.
Kate Green was reacting to the resignation of Sally Collier as head of England's exams regulator,
The Labour MP said she was “appalled” Education Secretary Gavin Williamson “did not see the best interests of these young people must be his, and his department’s, responsibility”.
- Published
- 40 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News