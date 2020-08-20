Nick Gibb said he was "reassured" over concerns with the algorithm for A levels and GCSEs after they were raised with him in July.

The schools minister said the conversation with the former director general at the Department for Education, Sir Jon Coles, took place six weeks ago.

But after a meeting with Ofqual and other officials from his department, Mr Gibb said he was happy it wouldn't discriminate against young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.