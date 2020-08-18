Hancock: 'Now is the moment' to change Public Health England
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it is now time to scrap Public Health England.
He said the new body, called the Health Protection Institute, will bring together Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace, as well as the analytical capability of the Joint Biosecurity Centre under a single leadership team, to "strengthen" public health.
The body is being managed in the interim by the head of NHS Test and Trace, Baroness Dido Harding.
