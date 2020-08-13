Boris Johnson on coronavirus quarantine rules
Britain must be prepared to step up quarantine rules even on “closest and dearest friends around the world” to stop coronavirus spreading again, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister was asked whether France will be removed from the list of countries that are exempt from quarantine measures.
He said the UK could not “allow our population to be re-infected or for the disease to come back in from abroad”.
