Boris Johnson defends exam grades in English schools
The 2020 exam results mean more students from disadvantaged backgrounds than “ever before”, will be able to go to university this year said the prime minister.
Boris Johnson said the coronavirus pandemic meant it was “going to be very difficult” without the traditional exams.
He said “of course” he had confidence in Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to resolve the issues around grading of results in England.
