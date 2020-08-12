Gavin Williamson said English pupils could use their “moderated” grade awarded by Ofqual, sit their exams in October, or appeal against the grade they are given.

The education secretary said the government was “confident” it would be able to deal with any appeals, and that it was “important these were dealt with swiftly”.

He added: “We want to get this right for young people.”

A-levels results will be revealed on Thursday morning, with GCSEs following seven days later.