UK recession: Labour wants 'targeted financial backing'
The UK has not seen “a big enough bounce back and we really need one” the shadow chancellor said about Tuesday’s economic figures.
Anneliese Dodds called for “targeted financial backing” from the government to help the economy.
She said its policies were “not correcting the enormous challenges that we face sufficiently” with the UK "experiencing the deepest recession in Europe"
