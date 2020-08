The Labour leader has said the government’s last minute changes to the way exam results will be graded results in England “smacks of incompetence”.

Sir Keir Starmer said an “11th-hour decision caused widespread chaos” and could see four-in-ten pupils have their grades changed.

He added: "It's shambolic. It’s hours to go before the results.”

