‘Moral duty' to reopen English schools in September

Boris Johnson on reopening English schools in September
Boris Johnson said schools were the “last thing” the government wants to close as part of any local lockdown restrictions.
He said it was better for children’s health, mental well-being and educational prospects if “everyone” went back to school full-time in September, adding it was “our moral duty”.
Speaking at St Joseph’s Primary School in east London, the prime minister said he was “very, very keen” for next year’s exams to go ahead.
10 Aug 2020
