PM: Review 'panoply of laws' over migrants’ rights

Britain should work with “French friends” to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to reach the UK, the PM has said.

And Boris Johnson said a review was needed of the “panoply of laws that an illegal immigrant has at his or her disposal that allow them to stay”.

On a visit to a school in east London, Mr Johnson said he wanted to work with the French to stop the activity of the “cruel and criminal gangs” who were risking people’s lives.