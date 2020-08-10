PM: Review 'panoply of laws' over migrants’ rights

Media player
Channel crossings: Boris Johnson on migrants’ rights
Britain should work with “French friends” to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to reach the UK, the PM has said.
And Boris Johnson said a review was needed of the “panoply of laws that an illegal immigrant has at his or her disposal that allow them to stay”.
On a visit to a school in east London, Mr Johnson said he wanted to work with the French to stop the activity of the “cruel and criminal gangs” who were risking people’s lives.
