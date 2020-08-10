MP: ‘Fundamental lack of understanding' on racism
Dawn Butler and Shaun Bailey on police racism claims

An MP who was stopped by police while travelling in a friend's car has said the “system is currently biased against black people” and needs to be addressed.

After Dawn Butler raised the incident, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for London mayor tweeted he had been stopped-and-searched, and police “make mistakes” but said they were “not racist”.

The Labour MP said he had “fundamental lack of understanding” about institutional racism.

