MP: ‘Fundamental lack of understanding' on racism

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dawn Butler and Shaun Bailey on police racism claims
An MP who was stopped by police while travelling in a friend's car has said the “system is currently biased against black people” and needs to be addressed.
After Dawn Butler raised the incident, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for London mayor tweeted he had been stopped-and-searched, and police “make mistakes” but said they were “not racist”.
The Labour MP said he had “fundamental lack of understanding” about institutional racism.
-
10 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53723607/dawn-butler-and-shaun-bailey-on-police-racism-claimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window