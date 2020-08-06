PM defends not suspending MP in alleged rape case
The prime minister has defended a decision not to suspend a Conservative MP and former minister who was arrested and bailed on suspicion of rape.

Speaking on a visit to Warrington, Boris Johnson said he took the allegations "extremely seriously".

He said a decision would be taken on the MP's position after police "decide whether they want to make charges".

