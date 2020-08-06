PM: It takes too long to build a house in England
Boris Johnson on housing costs and planning law changes

English house prices are “way, way too expensive” in comparison with France and Germany, the PM has said.

Boris Johnson said it was “unfair” on young people who were “excluded” from the housing market.

Speaking about proposed changes to planning laws in England, the prime minister said they would be “giving local people more powers to get good projects done faster”.

