Jenrick: 'Lessons to be learnt' on Westferry
Jenrick on planning powers and Westferry application

The housing minister says he did not “regret the decision” to approve a £1bn property scheme in east London on a brownfield site.

Robert Jenrick had overruled a planning inspector and gave permission to the project from a Tory donor, but later overturned his own decision.

He told the Today programme: “I wish I hadn’t been sat next to a developer at an event and I regret sharing text messages with him afterwards.”

Mr Jenrick was being asked about new powers to speed up planning applications.

  • 06 Aug 2020
