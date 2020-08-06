Jenrick: 'Lessons to be learnt' on Westferry

Media player
Jenrick on planning powers and Westferry application
The housing minister says he did not “regret the decision” to approve a £1bn property scheme in east London on a brownfield site.
Robert Jenrick had overruled a planning inspector and gave permission to the project from a Tory donor, but later overturned his own decision.
He told the Today programme: “I wish I hadn’t been sat next to a developer at an event and I regret sharing text messages with him afterwards.”
Mr Jenrick was being asked about new powers to speed up planning applications.
06 Aug 2020
