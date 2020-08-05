Government 'running out of time’ on reopening schools

Media player
Starmer: Reopening English schools and coronavirus tests
A “clear plan” is needed on the checks for English schools to reopen next month, the Labour leader has said.
Sir Keir Starmer said his party would offer “support” where the government was taking the right action, but would “challenge” on testing, tracing and isolating, which was “still not working properly”.
He said: “We need to get our children back into schools, that has to be the priority, but the government is running out of time.”
05 Aug 2020
