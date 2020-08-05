Tony Blair: Consequences of second lockdown would be ‘absolutely devastating’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blair: Second lockdown would be ‘absolutely devastating’

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he believes the consequences of a second lockdown would be “absolutely devastating”.

Speaking to presenter Emma Barnett, Mr Blair said he was “horrified” by the economic damage stemming from the pandemic.

  • 05 Aug 2020