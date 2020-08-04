Virus test and tracing 'getting better and better'
Dido Harding on test and trace virus tests in England

English councils have been engaged in contract tracing “from the very beginning” the executive chair of NHS Test and Trace has said.

Dido Harding said the two-months-old service was “getting better and better”.

Baroness Harding added: “I absolutely don't accept that this is failure, it's the opposite", after scientists suggested the system in England was falling short.

