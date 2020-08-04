Jenrick: No return to blanket restrictions
Jenrick: No return to blanket coronavirus restrictions

The government wants a “local approach where we take decisive action” if there is a spike in virus cases, the communities secretary has said.

Robert Jenrick said there were no plans for “blanket restrictions” and where it had taken action “that approach works”.

And he said there were no plans to “roll out the shielding programme again at this time.”

