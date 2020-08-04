Jenrick: No return to blanket restrictions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jenrick: No return to blanket coronavirus restrictions
The government wants a “local approach where we take decisive action” if there is a spike in virus cases, the communities secretary has said.
Robert Jenrick said there were no plans for “blanket restrictions” and where it had taken action “that approach works”.
And he said there were no plans to “roll out the shielding programme again at this time.”
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53653914/jenrick-no-return-to-blanket-coronavirus-restrictionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window