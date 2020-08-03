Tory chief whip: MP rape claims 'very serious'

Media player
Chief Whip Mark Spencer on Tory MP rape claims
The government’s chief whip has said the Conservative Party takes rape allegations made against a Tory MP "very seriously" and must ensure nothing is done to "identify the victim".
Speaking outside his Nottinghamshire home, Mark Spencer said the allegations were "very serious" and it was for the police to carry out their investigations first before the party addresses the issues.
03 Aug 2020
