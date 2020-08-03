Hancock on 'big step forward’ in virus testing

Media player
Hancock on 'big step forward’ in coronavirus testing
The health secretary said up to 500,000 coronavirus tests could be carried out daily by the end of October.
Matt Hancock was speaking about test results being delivered more quickly, which he said would “keep those rates of infection down”.
03 Aug 2020
