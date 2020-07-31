'I'm white, do I not mention these things?'
Video

Tory MP Craig Whittaker says BAME communities need to be helped to ensure there are no excess deaths.

He said his parliamentary email address has had "hate emails" after he said the "vast majority" of those breaking lockdown in his constituency were from BAME backgrounds.

  • 31 Jul 2020