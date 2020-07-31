Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Because I'm white, do I not mention these things?'
Tory MP Craig Whittaker says BAME communities need to be helped to ensure there are no excess deaths.
He said his parliamentary email address has had "hate emails" after he said the "vast majority" of those breaking lockdown in his constituency were from BAME backgrounds.
-
31 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window