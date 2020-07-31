Communication on restrictions 'extremely poor'
Video

Keir Starmer: Government communication 'extremely poor'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he supports the governments moves to restrict parts of northern England to stem the spread of coronavirus.

But, he said he thought the way the government had communicated the message, late at night and with little time for warning, was "extremely poor".

  31 Jul 2020