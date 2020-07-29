Shapps returns from holiday to go into quarantine

Media player
Video
Grant Shapps arrives home from Spanish holiday and self-isolates
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he is "desperately sorry" to those who have lost holidays in Spain and the government had to act.
He said that he would now be among people arriving back from Spain and having to go into two week quarantine.
The government announced on 25 July that the measures would take effect for those coming back to the UK from anywhere in the European country.
29 Jul 2020
