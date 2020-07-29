Shapps returns from holiday to go into quarantine
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grant Shapps arrives home from Spanish holiday and self-isolates

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he is "desperately sorry" to those who have lost holidays in Spain and the government had to act.

He said that he would now be among people arriving back from Spain and having to go into two week quarantine.

The government announced on 25 July that the measures would take effect for those coming back to the UK from anywhere in the European country.

  • 29 Jul 2020