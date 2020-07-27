Media player
Coronavirus: Spain quarantine was 'right thing to do'
Imposing a 14-day quarantine on people arriving in the UK from Spain was "the right thing to do", a minister has said.
Care Minister Helen Whately told BBC Breakfast the government acted "rapidly and decisively" after seeing data suggesting rates of Covid-19 were "going up rapidly in many parts of Spain".
27 Jul 2020
