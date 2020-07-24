PM: Maybe things we could have done differently

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: There may be things we could have done differently
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "every single piece of advice" from scientists was carried out by the government.
He admitted that "maybe there were things we could have done differently" in handling the coronavirus outbreak.
-
24 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53532812/boris-johnson-there-may-be-things-we-could-have-done-differentlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window