Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: Government 'didn't understand' virus at start
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted the government didn't realise how coronavirus was being transmitted at the beginning of the outbreak.
He added "there are things that we need to learn" from how the government handled the first wave of the virus.
-
24 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53532811/johnson-government-didn-t-understand-virus-at-startRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window