In full: Boris Johnson interview
In full: Laura Kuenssberg speaks to Boris Johnson

The prime minister speaks to the BBC's political editor about the coronavirus outbreak.

In the interview, Boris Johnson admitted the government didn't understand coronavirus in the "first few weeks and months" of the outbreak, acknowledging there were things it "could have done differently" in its handling of the virus.

  • 24 Jul 2020