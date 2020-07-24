'I've lost about a stone and a bit'

Media player
Boris Johnson says he's lost weight after coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told reporters that losing weight would help people in the fight against coronavirus.
He revealed that he himself had lost over a stone. Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital in April suffering from coronavirus.
24 Jul 2020
