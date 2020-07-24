Johnson calls anti-vaccination activists 'nuts'
On a visit to a GP surgery, Boris Johnson has called people who oppose vaccinations "nuts".

During the visit, he told reporters that one of the best ways people can safeguard themselves against coronavirus is to lose some weight.

He said he himself had lost a bit over a stone in weight.

