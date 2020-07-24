Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson calls anti-vaccination activists 'nuts'
On a visit to a GP surgery, Boris Johnson has called people who oppose vaccinations "nuts".
During the visit, he told reporters that one of the best ways people can safeguard themselves against coronavirus is to lose some weight.
He said he himself had lost a bit over a stone in weight.
-
24 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53529024/boris-johnson-calls-anti-vaccination-activists-nutsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window