Anti-Semitism: Labour party apology 'an important moment'
Sam Matthews says being accused by Labour of acting against the party was like being rejected by your "own family".
As one of the seven whistleblowers who took legal action against the Labour Party, he welcomed its apology at the High Court, but said it "could have been made at any point over the last 12 months".
He says he does not regret the action he took against the party.
22 Jul 2020
