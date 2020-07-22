Labour peer suggests having Parliament on ship

Media player
Video
Lord West suggests hosting Parliament on a touring ship
Labour's former First Sea Lord Lord West has suggested hosting Parliament on a touring ship of the UK.
He made the comments as members of the House of Lords debated the restoration and renewal of the Parliamentary estate.
He said it seemed to be a "season for crackpot ideas" and that options for relocating "seem to come out from No 10 like chaff from an aircraft under missile attack".
22 Jul 2020
