Former Labour staff on High Court win
Former Labour staff respond to High Court ruling

Seven members of staff who worked for the Labour Party have said they are pleased with their settlements.

They said "their reputations have been restored" by the High Court ruling, but that it would "take time to repair the damage of unfounded remarks".

Speaking on behalf of the group, Martha Robinson said they hoped Sir Keir Starmer and others could "eradicate the blight of anti-Jewish racism from the Labour Party".

