Small housing the 'size of the ministerial limousine'

Prime Minister questioned on 16 square metre homes
Chair of the Housing Committee Clive Betts questioned the PM on studio flats which are 16 square metres.
He said properties may have no windows and may not meet national space standards. He said some properties were as small as the ministerial limousines which members of the government use.
Boris Johnson said the government would look at this and "build back better" and "give people the space they need to live and grow."
22 Jul 2020
