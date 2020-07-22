Covid-19 impact on the overweight questioned

Media player
Coronavirus impact on overweight people questioned in parliament
Former minister Caroline Nokes has asked how people can "take back control" of their weight.
She said the prime minister "knows better than most that Covid has an unequal impact on the BAME community, on the elderly, on men, and indeed on the overweight."
Boris Johnson thanked her for the "extreme tact" with the way she asked the question, he added that the country needed to "address obesity".
22 Jul 2020
