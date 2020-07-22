Starmer questions PM on Russia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia report: Keir Starmer questions Boris Johnson
Labour leader Keir Starmer has criticised the government's handling of the Russia report.
He questioned why Boris Johnson "sat on" the report for 10 months.
Boris Johnson insisted “there’s no country in the Western world that’s more vigilant in protecting the interests of this country or the international community from Russian interference.”
22 Jul 2020
