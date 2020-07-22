Could whistle sound for football community schemes?
Coronavirus: How has lockdown affected smaller football clubs?

Lower league football clubs are more reliant on turnstile income than the bigger teams who also get sponsorship and TV rights.

But with no games belling played during lockdown how they will survive after the coronavirus pandemic?

BBC reporter Jack Fenwick spoke to Leyton Orient for Politics Live, about the football club's educational, volunteering, health and local history programmes which could be under threat.

