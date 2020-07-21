Whittingdale on licences: BBC is independent body

Video

The government has no say on BBC decisions about programming, staffing, or administering the licence fee, says the minister for media and data has said.

John Whittingdale was responding to Lib Dem MP Rose Cooper asking about cuts announced by the broadcaster, and plans to charge most over-75s for their licence fee.

He said the BBC must provide services for “all of Britain” and “not just views of the metropolitan bubbles of London and Manchester”.