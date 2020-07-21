BBC 'should not be making decisions on welfare'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cooper on BBC licence fee for over-75s and job cuts
Two out of five pensioners entitled to pension credit are not claiming it as they do not know how to, or feel embarrassed, an MP has claimed.
Lib Dem Rosie Cooper said the government should not have asked the BBC to take pay for TV licence fees for over-75s, and the broadcaster should not have accepted it.
She asked if the BBC was now a “de facto arm of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).”
-
21 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53488973/cooper-on-bbc-licence-fee-for-over-75s-and-job-cutsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window