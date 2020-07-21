BBC 'should not be making decisions on welfare'

Video

Two out of five pensioners entitled to pension credit are not claiming it as they do not know how to, or feel embarrassed, an MP has claimed.

Lib Dem Rosie Cooper said the government should not have asked the BBC to take pay for TV licence fees for over-75s, and the broadcaster should not have accepted it.

She asked if the BBC was now a “de facto arm of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).”