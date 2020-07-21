Grieve: 'No valid reason' not to publish Russia report

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grieve on Intelligence and Security Committee Russia report
The former Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) chairman spoke of his “frustration” and “anger” over the Russia report not being published last year.
Dominic Grieve said there were “no valid reason” and no explanation for the government failing to set up the committee, which delayed the report's publication.
The former Conservative and ex-Independent MP, was “delighted” Julian Lewis had taken over as chair as he was “trusted on a cross-party basis”.
-
21 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53488971/grieve-on-intelligence-and-security-committee-russia-reportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window