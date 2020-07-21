Grieve: 'No valid reason' not to publish Russia report
Grieve on Intelligence and Security Committee Russia report

The former Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) chairman spoke of his “frustration” and “anger” over the Russia report not being published last year.

Dominic Grieve said there were “no valid reason” and no explanation for the government failing to set up the committee, which delayed the report's publication.

The former Conservative and ex-Independent MP, was “delighted” Julian Lewis had taken over as chair as he was “trusted on a cross-party basis”.

