Raab suspends UK extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Raab on Hong Kong extradition treaty and arms embargo

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has extended the UK’s arms embargo - which has been in place with China since 1989 - to Hong Kong, to stop "potentially lethal weapons" getting into China.

Britain has also suspended extraditions to Hong Kong “immediately and indefinitely”

Mr Raab said there was “considerable uncertainty” over China’s national security laws in Hong Kong, and warned Beijing: "The UK is watching and the whole world is watching.”

  • 20 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Johnson on China: 'We do have serious concerns'