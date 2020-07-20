Why was medic dropped from coronavirus briefing?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ruth May on being dropped from coronavirus press briefing
The Chief Nursing Officer for England has told MPs she was “dropped” from the Downing Street press briefing the day after reports broke about Dominic Cummings' journey to Durham during lockdown.
Ruth May said she had “of course” been asked during preparations for the briefing for her views on the No 10 adviser's actions and lockdown rules.
She told the Commons Public Accounts Committee it was a “regular occurrence” for her colleagues to be dropped from the daily briefings, but she did not know why she was “stepped down”.
-
20 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53477670/ruth-may-on-being-dropped-from-coronavirus-press-briefingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window