PM: 'gay conversion therapy is absolutely abhorrent'

Boris Johnson has said "gay conversion therapy" has "no place in a civilised society, and has no place in this country", and that he wants to see it banned.
And asked about the Gender Recognition Act, the PM said the government would be responding over the summer.
20 Jul 2020
