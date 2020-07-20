Starmer calls for China human rights sanctions
Sir Keir Starmer said China was “important” to the UK but it "cannot turn a blind eye to very serious human rights abuses".

The Labour leader said the UK should impose sanctions on Chinese officials who have been involved in human rights abuses “straight away”.

