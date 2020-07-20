Starmer calls for China human rights sanctions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Starmer wants UK to impose China human rights sanctions
Sir Keir Starmer said China was “important” to the UK but it "cannot turn a blind eye to very serious human rights abuses".
The Labour leader said the UK should impose sanctions on Chinese officials who have been involved in human rights abuses “straight away”.
-
20 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53471804/starmer-wants-uk-to-impose-china-human-rights-sanctionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window