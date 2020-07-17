Media playback is unsupported on your device
Liam Fox has said not every country "sees every issue through the Brexit prism".

The Conservative MP and former minister is one of eight candidates bidding to the next director-general World Trade Organization (WTO).

He also spoke about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on global economies, after making his pitch to WTO bosses in Geneva.

  • 17 Jul 2020
