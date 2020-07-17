Confidence key to lifting lockdown - Starmer

Media player
Labour's Starmer on lifting coronavirus lockdown measures
The Labour leader said taking the UK out of the coronavirus pandemic “requires a credible plan and national leadership".
After the prime minister announced further lifting of restrictions, Sir Keir Starmer asked whether the government’s own scientific advisers would support the measures.
And he added that businesses “have to be confident that it's safe for people to come back to work”.
