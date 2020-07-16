Virus will come back 'over a number of years’

Media player
Sir Patrick Vallance on rise of UK coronavirus cases
The government’s chief scientific adviser has told MPs there is a “very high likelihood” of a rise coronavirus cases this winter.
And Sir Patrick Vallance told the Commons Science and Technology Committee it was “quite probable that we will see this virus coming back in different waves over a number of years”.
16 Jul 2020
