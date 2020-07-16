Hancock partially lifts Leicester lockdown measures
Video

Some lockdown measures in Leicester will be partially relaxed, the health secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock said schools and nurseries could reopen from 24 July, although school holidays will have started.

But he said that travel restrictions will remain, only six people can meet in a group and pubs will stay closed.

And he said the “careful easing of restrictions” would be reviewed in a fortnight.

